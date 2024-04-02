The Hedingham and Chambers said it may be forced to withdraw its services if potholes in the area are not fixed within eight weeks.

It came after a bus suffered ignificant damage after hitting a pothole in Jaywick Brooklands.

Jaywick councillor Bradley Thompson has been working hard to save the area's bus line since the news.

Busy - Lots of people helping out (Image: Bradley Thompson)

Determined the fix the potholes, Bradley and his team used 30 buckets full of pothole repair materials to fix the worst of the worst down Jaywick Brooklands.

Lined - Workers fixing the potholes (Image: Bradley Thompson)

Mr Thompson said: "I have informed Hedingham & Chambers and they are happy their buses will not be damaged.

"They have also confirmed they will continue to run the buses in the area.

"It feels really nice to have done something and we do know the road is not 100 per cent done, but it is nearly there and the buses will continue running."

Spirit - Bradley posing by a pothole (Image: Bradley Thompson)

Ten entire buckets of material had to be used on one particularly huge pothole that kept damaging Hedingham buses and residents' vehicles.

Mr Thompson said: "The road is still deteriorating and we need to find some proper funding.

"I am also personally going to Hedingham and the nearby holiday park as they use big vehicles that are heavy on that road and it's not down to the community and charities to keep paying to repair the roads.

"Everyone has to chip in and be responsible, these issues should not be left to residents to deal with."

Before and after - one of the potholes fixed (Image: Bradley Thompson)

Jaywick Community Funding provided the money for the repair materials, which they also funded two years ago.

Mr Thompson said: "I would also like to say a big thanks to Jaywick Sands Community Forum, the residents and volunteers who were involved, Aleat Security Services and Leader of Tendring District Council Mark Stephenson."

Asphalt - Filling in the potholes (Image: Bradley Thompson)

Hedingham & Chambers has been contacted for comment.