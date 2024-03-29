On Thursday, Essex Police said a man in his 40s had been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter after the death of the TV star, from St Osyth, who died after a fall at work.

George was working at the EGL Homecare warehouse, in Campfield Road, Shoebury, at the time of his death on Wednesday.

The cleaning manufacturer has confirmed he was not directly employed by them.

At the time, Essex Police said a man had died after suffering “traumatic injuries” while "working at height".

The force has confirmed today the man arrested has now been released under investigation.

A spokesman said: “As part of our ongoing investigation into the death of a man in Campfield Road, Shoebury, on Wednesday, March 27, a man aged in his 40s from the Witham area was arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

“He has now been released under investigation.

“This is a joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive and our enquiries are ongoing.”

George Gilbey was best known for appearing on Channel 4’s Gogglebox alongside his mum Linda McGarry and stepdad Pete McGarry, who died aged 71 in 2021.

He also reached the final of the 14th series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2014.

A Gogglebox spokesman previously said: “George was part of the Gogglebox family for eight series alongside his mum Linda and stepdad Pete.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda and George’s family and friends at this very sad time. The family have asked for privacy.”