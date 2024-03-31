Tendring Council has approved a planning application for the proposed demolition and redevelopment of Hutleys Shopping Parade at St Osyth Beach.

The plans include the building of additional maintenance and equipment and vehicle storage, as the caravan park currently relies on a building on Cockett Wick Farm.

Brothers Harold and Edward started the business in 1921 by selling cups of tea at the beach before moving onto tents and beach chalets in the 30s, the forerunners of modern caravans.

It is now run by the fourth generation of the family.

In 1961, the first 500 seasonal caravans were approved and the park expanded to now 740 caravans.

The adjoining shopping parade and cafe are open during the eight-month holiday season from March to October, with shorter off-season opening hours.

The planning statement said: “The applicant is proposing the redevelopment of Hutleys Shopping Parade alongside an enhanced parking provision for the shops and swimming pool area.

“The existing shopping parade needs refurbishment and upgrade, and the redevelopment will provide for an enhanced visitor area with forecourt seating to enhance the retail offer serving the area.”

The shopping parade is home to a cafe, mini-mart with off-licence and in-house bakers, tattoo parlour, hairdressers and beauty salon, laundrette, caravan accessory shop and public toilets.

The plans will make make servicing the caravan park more convenient.

The report added: “Lawnmowers, bin lorries and other large maintenance vehicles, which serve the caravan park, must be stored off-site at Cockett Wick Farm due to a lack of appropriate vehicle and maintenance storage facilities on site.

“The relocation of the facilities would prove optimal as the maintenance and equipment/vehicular storage would be better served within the caravan park itself and will reduce the multiple daily vehicle trips needed between Cockett Wick Farm and Hutleys Caravan Park.”

Once the works are completed, the park will offer 51 spaces with markings to discourage informal parking on the site.