William Chalmer-Stevens had been involved in an aggressive exchange with his ex-partner at their address in Clacton when he threw a mattress at her and damaged a bedside lamp.

The police were called and Chalmer-Stevens, 40, was arrested.

Once he was in the back of a police car, Chalmer-Stevens verbally abused one officer and assaulted another by forcing her against the car door.

Rachel Law, prosecuting, said: “The defendant was gritting his teeth, spitting, and breathing very loudly threw his nose.

Unimpressed – Judge Morgan told the defendant in court the officer would have been 'sorely distressed' by the incident (Image: Daniel Rees, Newsquest)

“The officer was in the back of car; Chalmer-Stevens turned his back on her and slammed himself against her, causing her to be wedged between the back door and defendant.

“She was pinned in the back of the car against the door.”

A police van was then called, but as police tried to transfer Chalmer-Stevens to the vehicle, the defendant tried to escape and an officer had to use incapacitant spray.

At Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday, Chalmer-Stevens was sentenced after admitting charges of criminal damage, obstructing a constable execution of their duty, and assaulting an emergency worker.

Danielle Byford, mitigating, said Chalmer-Stevens had been “desperately trying to find his belongings so he could leave”.

She said: “It’s accepted the defendant’s behaviour was wholly inappropriate.

“He recognises if he had been calm none of this would have happened.”

His Honour Judge Morgan told Chalmer-Stevens, of Holland Road, Clacton, he was “completely out of control".

He said: “What you did was pin that officer between yourself and the door.

Arrested – police had to use a spray to incapacitate William Chalmer-Stevens when he tried to evade police (Image: Newsquest)

“It must have been a very unpleasant experience for her even though she is a trained police officer.

“Mercifully and through no design of yours, the officer did not suffer any physical injury of note although she must have been sorely distressed by what was going on.”

Judge Morgan sentenced Chalmer-Stevens to 100 hours of unpaid work over the next 12 months and fined him £75.

He was also ordered to pay £200 in compensation for the damaged bed and £150 to the police officer he assaulted.