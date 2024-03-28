Formerly run-down buildings in Edith Road will now host 34 people in self-contained apartments thanks to housing association One CIC.

The charity said the facility, which opened yesterday, will provide much-needed homes to people in desperate need or who are at risk of homelessness across the Tendring district.

Local entrepreneur Richard Prisey began the extensive renovation works on the project in October 2022 in partnership with One CIC.

Their teams worked "tirelessly" to complete the apartments and an additional building to house a support office.

The development was opened by Andy Baker, Tendring Council's cabinet member for housing and planning.

Attendees also heard from tenants Kat and Katie, who offered a detailed tour of the complete building.

He said the project had been delivered with Tendring Council's backing.

He added: “This work from One CIC is a brilliant example of best practice. They have transformed an eyesore building to provide much-needed housing which is really high quality.

“They are also putting in some excellent support to really help tenants improve their quality of life, raise aspirations and get new opportunities.

“As was recognised at the recent North Essex Housing Summit, ensuring there are suitable homes for all is a real challenge; and it is only by working with partners such as One CIC can we hope to achieve this.”

Sarah Mallinson, director of operations at One CIC, said the project will make a huge difference to the community.

She said: “One CIC provides homes for 64 people across Tendring, but with around 135 families and individuals still homeless or at risk of homelessness, we know that good quality housing and support is vitally important.

“We are extremely proud to have been working with the local community and Tendring Council for the last two years, and we are excited for the new residents to move into 4,6,8 Edith Road and to make it their home.”