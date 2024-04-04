Found in Clacton Road, Elmstead Market, it is a huge garden which was originally created by the famous gardener Beth Chatto.

Driving down the single-track road to the garden and finding a parking space was easy and I looked forward to my visit as the sun welcomed me to the area.

Blue - Scilla Cilicica flowers in the garden (Image: Newsquest)

Once I had purchased my ticket for £14.50, I was surprised to see a £5 voucher alongside my map and receipt.

I started my visit by walking along the gravel garden, which had a beautiful array of different alpine flowers.

Having visited in the afternoon, the sun was pleasantly warm hiding behind some clouds and there was a light breeze causing the flowers to sway gently from side to side.

View - A shot of the water gardens (Image: Newsquest)

After completing the short circuit path I then walked into a small wooden structure, which had lots of signs informing visitors of the work going on.

Wooden steps led me down from the structure and into the water gardens section, which was full of peace, quiet and wonderful flower arrangements.

Different paths took me through three more unique gardens, the reservoir garden and the woodland garden, which I thoroughly enjoyed.

Rest - One of the benches in Beth Chatto Gardens (Image: Newsquest)

Throughout my walk around the gardens, I found dozens of benches conveniently placed for anyone who needs them.

Time went by so fast that before I knew it the park's closing time drew near.

Upon my exit, I looked around the flower shop and bought some geraniums for my garden, for a reasonable £8.50 each, which I used my voucher for.

Pink - Bergenia Cordifolia (Image: Newsquest)

I had to resist the temptation to enter the café as the end of the day was drawing closer, however, the menu had all sorts of delicious cakes and beverages available.

I not only enjoyed the beautiful scenery around the entire 7.5-acre land but also witnessing special moments between people.

Soft laughter, gentle conversations and loving glances between couples, family and friends amplified the beauty of the floral accents throughout the gardens.

Pretty - Bedan flowers (Image: Newsquest)

These moments of human interaction showed me how comfortable and safe everyone must feel in the gardens and what a lovely time everyone was having.

Many people visit the garden each season to see how much it has changed, and I think I will be doing this too.