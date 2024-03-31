Beatlemania, the tribute band for The Beatles, is making its way down to the West Cliff Theatre, in Tower Road, Clacton, at 7.30pm on April 20.

The Fab Four will be reviving all the greatest Beatles hits from She Loves You, Can’t Buy Me Love, A Hard Day’s Night, Help!, We Can Work it Out, All You Need is Love, Get Back and Hey Jude.

A spokesperson for the event said: "Roll up, roll up, for a rip-roaring magical musical tour through the back catalogue of the world’s greatest ever band.

"Every song is a winner in this note-perfect musical love letter to the Fab Four.

"John, Paul, George and Ringo take to the stage one more time as the supremely talented cast revive all 17 of their number one hits.

"From their mop-top Beatlemania beginnings to the psychedelic highs of Sgt. Pepper and beyond, this is the must-see show for any Beatles fan."

The performance even included some of the original musical instruments used by the four musicians who will be wearing historically accurate Beatles costumes.

Michael Gagliano will play John, David Peterson will perform as Paul, Richard Petch is taking to the stage as George and Joe Montague will be drumming up a storm as Ringo.

The tribute band has over twenty years of experience performing throughout the UK and internationally to thousands of The Beatles fans every year.

There have been a few line-up changes along the way but the current line-up of the show has been together since 2013.

Their services have even been hired by celebrities such as David and Victoria Beckham, Madonna and Guy Ritchie and Tiger Woods.

The show is expected to run for two hours and 20 minutes, including an interval.

Tickets are £26 and concessions are £25.

For more information and to buy tickets go to www.westcliffclacton.co.uk.