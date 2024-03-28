A yellow weather warning for wind in seaside towns in north Essex like Clacton and Harwich is in place between 7am and 11.59pm on Thursday.

The Met Office says the strong winds could cause power cuts, issues with mobile phone coverage, and longer journey times.

It also warned of a small chance of “injuries and danger to life” in coastal areas.

The Met Office says: “A deep area of low pressure will bring a spell of very windy weather to parts of south west England at first, before spreading further east during the day.

“Gusts of 50mph are expected quite widely, while some exposed coastal spots may experience gusts of 60 to 70mph, with large waves also likely.

“The strong winds will be accompanied by heavy, squally showers with the possibility of hail and thunder in some locations.

“Hail won't fall everywhere but where it does it can quickly make road surfaces slippery, while surface water and spray are likely to worsen travel conditions rather more widely.”

The Met Office says people should prepare to protect themselves and their property from injury.

It has issued the following advice: