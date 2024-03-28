His death was confirmed by a spokesman for the Channel 4 show Gogglebox, which he starred in alongside his mum Linda McGarry and stepdad Pete McGarry.

A statement issued on Wednesday said: “George was part of the Gogglebox family for eight series alongside his mum Linda and stepdad Pete.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda and George’s family and friends at this very sad time. The family have asked for privacy.”

His death follows reports Essex Police was called to an incident in Shoebury near Southend on Wednesday, where a man had died after falling from a height.

A spokesman for the force said on Wednesday: “We received a report of an incident at Campfield Road in Shoebury at around 10am this morning (March 27), during which a man who was working at height had fallen and sustained an injury.

“The ambulance service including air ambulance were in attendance. Sadly, the man died at the scene.

“We will continue liaising with partners including the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

“A cordon remains in place at the scene.”

George Gilbey, who has died aged 40 (Image: Public)

Tributes to the 40-year-old from friends, fans, and well-wishers poured in after the news of his death broke.

Former Geordie Shore star Ricci Guarnaccio, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2014 alongside George, paid tribute to his friend and former co-star on X and said in a follow-up post that he had been involved in an “accident at work”.

He said: “Breaks my [heart] but @georgegilbey you are well and truely [sic] going to be missed my friend.

“Always lit up the room, cared for others & the memories we made I’ll cherish for ever brother.

“From CBB to speaking to you last week, I’m going to hugely miss you ma boiii! Love you G.”