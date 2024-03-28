George was best known for appearing on the Channel 4 series – where participants watch and comment on TV shows from the previous week – alongside his mum Linda McGarry and stepdad Pete McGarry, who died aged 71 in 2021.

He also appeared on the 14th series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2014, reaching the final.

He reportedly died following an accident at work on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the show said: “George was part of the Gogglebox family for eight series alongside his mum Linda and stepdad Pete.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda and George’s family and friends at this very sad time. The family have asked for privacy.”

George was part of the Gogglebox family for eight series alongside his mum Linda and step-dad Pete. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda, and George's family and friends at this very sad time. The family have asked for privacy.

Essex Police said officers were called to an incident in Shoebury near Southend on Wednesday, where a man had died after falling from a height.

In a statement released on Wednesday, a police spokesman said: “We received a report of an incident at Campfield Road in Shoebury at around 10am this morning (March 27), during which a man who was working at height had fallen and sustained an injury.

“The ambulance service including air ambulance were in attendance. Sadly, the man died at the scene.

“We will continue liaising with partners including the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

“A cordon remains in place at the scene.”

Celebs pay tribute to George Gilbey

Well-wishers have flocked to social media to pay tribute to George after the news of his death broke.

Former Geordie Shore star Ricci Guarnaccio, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2014 alongside Gilbey, paid tribute to his friend and former co-star on X and said in a follow-up post that he had been involved in an “accident at work”.

Breaks my 💔 but @georgegilbey you are well and truely going to be missed my friend. Always lit up the room, cared for others & the memories we made I'll cherish for ever brother. From CBB to speaking to you last week, I'm going to hugely miss you ma boiii!

Love you GG 💔🥲💔

Love you GG 💔🥲💔 pic.twitter.com/nGEdnKs8Qe — Ricci Guarnaccio (@RicciGuarnaccio) March 27, 2024

He said: “Breaks my [heart] but @georgegilbey you are well and truely [sic] going to be missed my friend.

“Always lit up the room, cared for others & the memories we made I’ll cherish for ever brother.

“From CBB to speaking to you last week, I’m going to hugely miss you ma boiii! Love you G.”

TV personality Lizzie Cundy wrote: “So very very sad about gorgeous George Gilbey’s passing. Such fun memories of him.

“Myself and [Mark Dolan] did the most funny interview with him after he had left the BB house. Thoughts and prayers with his family at this very sad time.”

Dee Kelly, who rose to fame on the 2014 Channel 4 series Benefits Street and later appeared alongside George in the Celebrity Big Brother House, said she was “heartbroken”.

“I’m gonna miss you, miss our chats, miss our messages,” she wrote.

Im so heart broken 😭😭 ive left it til now to post because i just cant get my head around it x my gawjus george, my friend @georgegilbey x im gonna miss you, miss our chats, miss our messages x my love and prayers go out to lynne and family and his beautiful little girl 🙏🙏🙏

George joined the award-winning Channel 4 programme for its second series in 2013 before he and his family were dropped in 2014 after he signed up to Celebrity Big Brother. The family later returned to the series.

The reality star from St Osyth near Clacton appeared on the then-Channel 5 reality show alongside celebrities including The Hills star Stephanie Pratt and American actor Gary Busey, who won the series.

George’s representatives and the HSE have been approached for comment.