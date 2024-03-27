TRIBUTES are being paid to a reality television star who is believed to have died.
George Gilbey, from St Osyth, is understood to have died suddenly at the age of 40.
He was best known for appearing on Channel 4’s Gogglebox and Celebrity Big Brother.
Friends and fans of the star have since taken to social media to pay tribute.
One wrote: I can't believe what I've heard today, I'm still hoping it's not true.
“George Gilbey this is just one post of so many I've seen today which shows what a loved person you were mate.
“RIP my old friend, can't comprehend not bumping into you again at every turn.”
Another said: “Wish this wasn’t true. Gonna miss you George Gilbey - you was a one in a million. Fly high mate.”
