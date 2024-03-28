Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to the charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Buddy

Buddy (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - One year old

Breed - Boxer/American Bulldog

Colour - Brown and White

If you want to adopt Buddy you can view their full profile here.

Buddy is a dog who is described as having an "enthusiastic zest for life that would brighten any home".

He hasn't had the chance to explore much outdoors before and due to his chase drive being off-lead isn't an option at the moment.

However, Danaher Animal Home believes that with "the help of a long training line and copious rewards" he'll learn in the near future.

Buddy could live with another dog and would ideally like to find a family "that understands (and loves!) the exuberant nature of large dogs."

Coco and Oreo

Coco and Oreo (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Six months old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair

Colour - Black and White

If you want to adopt Coco and Oreo you can view their full profile here.

Coco and Oreo are two six-month-old sisters who have an "easy-going nature and playful spirits".

They could go to a home with "gentle children who've been around cats before" and could potentially share the space with another calm cat.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "Always curious, they'll need a bit of garden to call their own, a place to stretch their legs, dance with butterflies, and bask in the sun."

Mila

Mila (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Two years old

Breed - GSD Cross

Colour - Tan and Black

If you want to adopt Mila you can view their full profile here.

Mila is described as having a "playful spirit" who would bring "joy and boundless energy" into someone's life.

She very much enjoys being out and about "dreaming of wide-open spaces where she can dart around to her heart's content".

Danaher Animal Home adds: "Mila’s previous experiences are a bit of a mystery and it might take a little patience to help her transition smoothly out of kennels and into a loving family environment.

"We can't say for sure if she's lived in a home before, but we believe with the right guidance and patience, she's ready to learn all about cosy couch cuddles and the thrills of (secure) back garden training and play."

Joker

Joker (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Adult

Breed - Continental

Colour - Grey

If you want to adopt Joker you can view their full profile here.

Joker is described as "a bit of a character" who has plenty of wisdom but also a lot of energy.

He's not too keen on being picked up but after a bit of time he'll likely warm up to new owners.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "In short, taking Joker home won't just make him lucky; you'll be the lucky ones. He'll hop into your life with all his quirks and heart, ready to be a part of your family. So what d'you say? Ready to meet your new best mate?"