Featherfields Haven Parrot Rescue and Sanctuary, in Maltings Lane, Kirby-le-Soken, has applied to build an extension for the sanctuary on an empty field.

The charity has more than 15 years of experience in rescuing, rehoming and caring for parrots in need.

It offers shelter to parrots in difficult situations and puts them through a rehabilitation programme.

According to the applicant, Carl Chapman, of Featherfields, the land off Maltings Lane has not been farmed for the last 25 years due to poor soil conditions.

A part of the space would be used for portable buildings, such as containers or portacabins, with a maximum of 12 single-storey units.

The blueprints suggest the units will be cladded with natural materials to reduce a visual impact on their surroundings.

Additionally, wire mesh aviaries would give the exotic birds an outdoor space.

In the application they stated: “The site would not be open to the public except to local people who have already shown an interest in getting involved so would not have any real impact on use of the lane.

“We have spoken to many local people down Maltings Lane and in the village and they have all been approving of what we would be doing on the land."

Planning bosses at Tendring Council will have the final say.