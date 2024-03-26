DRIVERS are facing lengthy queues after a broken down vehicle closed one lane of a major Essex road.
READ ALSO: Man rushed to hospital as A120 remains closed after crash near busy roundabout
Essex County Council's traffic control team confirmed on social media one lane of the Colchester-bound A12 is closed because of a broken down car near Howe Green.
Congestion is back to Galleywood, it said.
The issue was first reported at 6.25pm today.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here