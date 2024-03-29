A number of the seaside town’s beloved beach huts had to be relocated to the Jubilee Grounds, as the cliffs were considered insecure.

Nine of the huts were put in empty slots along the shore, while another eight were temporarily moved to the park.

Now, part of the footway has collapsed, leaving beach hut owners worried over the future of the area.

One owner said: “The pathway that is collapsing is part of a landslide that ended up with beach huts being removed so that it can be repaired.

“But that will be three years ago in July. And the beach huts are still stuck in Jubilee Park without any update as to when they will be returned.

“The area they were removed from is like a rubbish tip makes Walton look neglected.”

The cliff stabilisation works will need to be completed before the huts can return to their original place.

“The hut is now stuck on the field, I can’t sell, and I can’t rent, it’s basically just a shed now,” the owner continued

As the works are subject to funding, it could take up to three years for the huts to return to their initial places.

Footway defects at Cliff Parade were reported to Essex Highways, after residents spotted the hazard.

Essex Highways has been approached for further comment.