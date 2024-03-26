A SEARCH for a man who police wanted to speak to in connection with an assault investigation has been stood down.
On Friday, Essex Police appealed for the public’s help to find Charlie Storkey, 19, after officers received reports of a serious assault in Clacton on March 8.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the force said a 19-year-old man of no fixed address remains in custody after being arrested on Monday evening on suspicion of assault, robbery and being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.
