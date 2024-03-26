Suede will be heading to Audley End for its Heritage Live event in August.

The popular group will be joined by special guest, Johnny Marr, with Nadine Shah opening the event.

Bursting onto the scene 30 years ago, Suede was dubbed the best new band in Britain by Melody Maker.

They soared to the top of the charts with their self-titled debut album which was the second recipient of the Mercury Music Prize

With huge songs such as ‘Metal Mickey’, ‘Animal Nitrate’, ‘Beautiful Ones’, ‘Trash’, ‘Saturday Night’, and ‘Filmstar’, Suede achieved remarkable success across a run of era-defining albums including ‘Dog Man Star’, ‘Coming Up’, ‘Head Music’ and ‘A New Morning’.

Group - indie rock band Suede (Image: Deacon Communication)

The band went on hiatus in the early 00s, before reuniting in 2010.

Since then, they’ve released further albums ‘Bloodsports’, ‘Night Thoughts’, and ‘The Blue Hour’, as well as 2022’s hugely successful ‘Autofiction’.

All of these releases reached the top ten in the UK Album Charts, with ‘Autofiction’ debuting at number two, their highest charting album since 1999.

Composed of singer Brett Anderson, guitarist Richard Oakes, bass player Mat Osman, drummer Simon Gilbert and keyboardist / rhythm guitarist Neil Codling, Suede are still one of the best live bands in the world and have wowed audiences worldwide with their electric live shows in recent years.

For the show at Audley End, they will be joined by special guest Johnny Marr.

One of the most respected musicians and songwriters of his generation, Marr formed the legendary band The Smiths in 1982.

After The Smiths, he went on to become a member of many iconic bands including The Pretenders, Modest Mouse and The Cribs, and also collaborated with huge stars including Pet Shop Boys, Bryan Ferry, Talking Heads and Hans Zimmer.

Icon - musician Johnny Marr, who will be joining Suede at the event in August (Image: Deacon Communication)

Marr released his debut solo album ‘The Messenger’ in 2013, and has since released four more albums, most recently 2022’s ‘Fever Dreams Pts 1-4’, with all of his solo releases reaching the top ten in the UK Album Chart.

Opening the event will be Mercury Prize-nominated singer-songwriter Nadine Shah, set to perform songs from her recently released album ‘Filthy Underneath’.

Promoter Giles Cooper of GCE Live said “It has been an ambition of us all at Heritage Live to stage a show for the legendary Suede and to have Johnny Marr as their special guest, is a dream come true.

“Both are icons of the British music scene and to have the brilliant, Mercury-nominated, Nadine Shah to open, will mean this will undoubtedly be a night to remember for many years to come. We can’t wait.”

Tickets for the show will be available on pre-sale on Wednesday, April 3, at 9am.

To register, visit arep.co/p/suede.

Tickets will then go on general sale on Friday, April 5, at 9am from axs.com/heritagelive.

Suede will be in Audley End on August 1.

Previously announced for the Heritage Live concert series at Audley End are Madness with the Lightning Seeds on August 2, Richard Ashcroft with Ocean Colour Scene on August 3 and Elbow on August 4.