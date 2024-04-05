Gazette Camera Club photographers have captured images of spring across north east Essex.
Pictures of birds include blue tits singing in a choir to a rarer sighting of a red kite and a sparrowhawk.
Others captured young geese in their first moments and some photographers snapped amazing landscapes and flowers blooming in spring.
For more great pictures and to get involved, visit the Gazette Camera Club page on Facebook.
