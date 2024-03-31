Clacton Pier welcomed full and part-time employees including rides operators, arcade workers, retail staff and additional personnel at the Discovery Bay soft play area.

The new employees took part in an induction and will receive training prior to the Easter bank holiday.

With the new additions, the pier is counting more than 300 employees ready for its main season.

Operations Manager Ewelina Majewska said she is delighted with the new recruits.

She said: “They are all keen and ready to get to work at Easter when we expect plenty of footfall over the weekend and the entire school holiday.

“For many, it will be their first taste of employment but those who stay with us will have the chance to move up within the structure. We are always keen to promote homegrown talent where we can.

“There are people working with us now – such as myself – who have moved up through the ranks to managerial positions.”

Rides at the pier will operate weather-dependent over the Easter period, with free fireworks scheduled for Sunday evening, March 31.