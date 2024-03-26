Golden Hair and Beauty, in Old Road, opened on March 23 by local beauticians and hairstylists Jasmin Lancaster and Eleanor Brownsdon.

The two women grew up in Clacton and ever since leaving school they have been building up their clientele.

After their previous place of work suddenly shut down, they took the decision to find their own premises to continue providing their talent.

While the pair were kindly allowed to work from a temporary location, with the help of family and friends, they worked behind the scenes creating their dream salon.