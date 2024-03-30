A NEWLY discount store in Frinton held a unique event helping out a nearby food bank on its opening day.
Poundstretcher, in Connaught Avenue, opened its doors for business on March 18.
To celebrate its opening day it decided to host its own spin on the popular game show Supermarket Sweep, in which a Clacton Foodbank volunteer participated.
Mark English, 61, took part in Poundstretcher's Trolley Dash and whizzed around the shop to get as many items for the foodbank as possible.
Mark, who has been a volunteer at the food bank for a year and a half, managed to get £96.93 worth of items into the trolley.
Mark said: "Having retired four years ago from what was often a high-pressured role, I can truthfully say that the goal of filling the trolley with items I know are so desperately needed by people in our local community, was up there as one of the most stressful minutes in my life.
"That minute had finished almost before my brain comprehended it had started.
"One minute doesn’t allow for much of a strategy other than moving as quickly as possible in the direction of the items needed."
The items gathered included coffee, tinned fish, soup, biscuits, tinned vegetables and noodles, which are all items the warehouse was running low on.
Mark said: "The number of people now reaching out to Clacton Foodbank for emergency support in their time of crisis is frequently outstripping the donations we receive."
