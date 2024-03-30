Easter time is a time I traditionally go out with family and friends to have a relaxed breakfast, so I was looking for a new cafe to go to.

Spontaneously, me and my companion decided to head out to Frinton and got lucky at the Bird and Bean Cafe in Connaught Avenue.

The small cafe was well-attended by families and groups of friends, and I was keen to put the theory to the test, that crowded cafes must be good.

Once seated, we received the breakfast menus, featuring a great range of options, including vegetarian and vegan dishes.

Anyone looking for the full English breakfast experience is here at the right address, but that’s not the only option, as waffles, breakfast wraps, avocado toasts and eggs are also to choose from.

For the little ones, there is also a kid's menu available, offering smaller portions.

A variety of coffee specialities, iced coffees and milkshakes also give plenty of choices to pick from.

As it was very busy with staff trying to serve all customers sitting and those waiting for to-go orders as quickly as possible, it was understandable that the wait was a little longer.

Yet, food and drinks were steaming hot and fresh, once they arrived at the tables.

The coffees, a flat white and a cortado, a Spanish beverage of espresso and warm milk, came quickly and were just as strong as we had hoped for.

The large breakfast comes with two eggs, two sausages, crunchy bacon, toast, tomato and mushrooms and yes, it delivered what was expected in terms of size.

The vegan sausage ciabatta also ticked all the boxes, without being too small, perfect for a sweet conclusion to the meal.

The Belgian waffles with fruits were a delight, nice and crispy, and not only had a great smell but tasted delicious too.

Unfortunately, that was more than filling, leaving no space for the mouth-watering baked goods, that were waiting behind the counter, but for sure a reason to come back for another treat.

The cafe’s charming and welcoming atmosphere makes it a wonderful place to come and relax, as well as to spend time with friends and family while enjoying great food.