AN events firm which has already organised more than 70 trips and celebrations has thanked the community after enjoying a successful first year of business.
TS Events, formerly known as the gift hamper business Truly Scrumptious, opened in June 2023 at the Triangle Shopping Centre, in Rochford Way, Frinton.
The business, which has always been a community-oriented company, is run by Lindsey and Kevin Jacobs and emerged from their love for arts and crafts.
Since launching, TS Events has acquired more than 2,000 clients and organised more than 70 coach trips to everywhere from shopping centres and musicals, to beautiful places to visit.
“It has been an amazing year, we have met so many people within our community and feel very blessed," said Lindsey.
“Holland-on-Sea and Clacton, get ready, as this year we plan to bring some fun trips over your way.”
With the arrival of supermarket giant Tesco at the Triangle Shopping Centre, the business owners are now hoping to see even more people stop by.
Lindsay added: “It has been the best thing we ever did, we love seeing our guests in person and the kettle is always on.
“We want to thank the community for supporting us. I have the ideas and the passion, but without the community, it would not survive."
TS Events is offering free memberships and is open Monday to Saturday between 9.30am to 2.30pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here