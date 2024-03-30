TS Events, formerly known as the gift hamper business Truly Scrumptious, opened in June 2023 at the Triangle Shopping Centre, in Rochford Way, Frinton.

The business, which has always been a community-oriented company, is run by Lindsey and Kevin Jacobs and emerged from their love for arts and crafts.

Since launching, TS Events has acquired more than 2,000 clients and organised more than 70 coach trips to everywhere from shopping centres and musicals, to beautiful places to visit.

“It has been an amazing year, we have met so many people within our community and feel very blessed," said Lindsey.

“Holland-on-Sea and Clacton, get ready, as this year we plan to bring some fun trips over your way.”

With the arrival of supermarket giant Tesco at the Triangle Shopping Centre, the business owners are now hoping to see even more people stop by.

Lindsay added: “It has been the best thing we ever did, we love seeing our guests in person and the kettle is always on.

“We want to thank the community for supporting us. I have the ideas and the passion, but without the community, it would not survive."

TS Events is offering free memberships and is open Monday to Saturday between 9.30am to 2.30pm.