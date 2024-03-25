Flannels is hoping to open its newest store at High Chelmer in Chelmsford city centre later this spring.

The luxury fashion retailer has more than 70 stores across the UK and Ireland and sells some of the biggest brands as well as new and emerging labels.

Karen Howard, centre manager at High Chelmer, said: “It’s very exciting to have Flannels join us here at High Chelmer.

“Work on the store fit out is already underway and we look forward to their opening very soon.”