Dale Brow in Thrope Road, Weeley, was among 147 lots in the latest auction held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers on Wednesday 20.

The cottage is located on a plot of land measuring more than an acre and sold for £340,000 freehold.

Regional director and auctioneer Paul Bridgeman said: “We had strong pre-sale interest in this characterful, three-bedroom cottage needing modernisation and upgrading, which resulted in a good outcome for both vendor and purchaser.

“Our bidders could certainly see the possibilities in this property, set within its own grounds in excess of an acre and backing onto fields to the rear in the north Essex Tendring village of Weeley.

“We had long considered that there was excellent potential to either re-configure, extend or utilise the garden grounds in another way, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.

Auctions at the firm are held eight times a year with specialist advice for auction purposes available.

The next auction is scheduled between April 29 and May 1, with entries closing on April 8 and the catalogue available from April 12.