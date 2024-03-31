The Year 12 art students at the Clacton County High School in Walton Road, invited former student and local artist Annie Ashwell for a special event.

During a workshop she spent time exploring her process of painting and how to create a large-scale expressive abstract oil painting, investigating colour and mark-making.

Annie, a contemporary artist, also shared her path to becoming an artist from leaving the CCHS sixth form after taking her A Levels in 2017 and attending the Bath Spa University until 2020.

She has been shortlisted for the Peter Kinley Painting Prize and Signature Art Prize and gained experience in international art studies while being part of a variety of exhibitions in the South West of England, London and Spain.

Her career even took her to Spain in 2022, where she held the residency ‘Joya Air’.

Throughout the workshop, Annie took time to pass on her knowledge and experience in relation to creating a portfolio for university art applications and how to exhibit and promote artwork to establish a career as a practising artist.