Essex Police were notified of an assault in Springfield Road, Chelmsford, shortly after 4am this morning.

Officers quickly attended and, within ten minutes, arrested two men on suspicion of affray.

A man, 20s, was taken to hospital after he sustained a single stab wound.

Essex Police remain on the scene whilst investigative enquiries are carried out.

The road is also closed between Tesco Roundabout and High Street.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Officers investigating a serious assault in Chelmsford have arrested two men.

“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“Please quote incident 156 of 24 March when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”