POLICE are looking to speak to a man in connection with an ongoing investigation.
Aaron Day, who has links to Colchester, and Tendring, is wanted by the force.
Officers want to speak to him in connection with an investigation into stalking and a bail offence.
The 31-year-old has tattoos on his neck and arms.
A spokesman said: "If you know where he is or have information that could help us find him, then please get in contact with us.
"Please quote crime reference 42/214938/23 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible."
