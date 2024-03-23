Aaron Day, who has links to Colchester, and Tendring, is wanted by the force.

Officers want to speak to him in connection with an investigation into stalking and a bail offence.

The 31-year-old has tattoos on his neck and arms.

A spokesman said: "If you know where he is or have information that could help us find him, then please get in contact with us.

"Please quote crime reference 42/214938/23 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible."