In an emotional video, Princess Kate spoke about the “huge shock” after tests identified cancer following her abdominal surgery, and the “incredibly tough couple of months” her family has experienced.

The form of cancer has not been disclosed but the future Queen began a course of “preventative chemotherapy” late in February and is said to have a positive mindset for her recovery and is in good spirits, describing herself as “well and getting stronger every day”.

Following the news, support has poured in across the country, on both a national and local level.

North and mid Essex MPs have sent their messages to the Princess.

Support - Colchester MP Will Quince has sent his well wishes to the Princess of Wales (Image: N/A)

Colchester MP Will Quince said: “My thoughts are with Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales and her family following her brave and dignified video statement.

“I know everyone in Colchester and across the country will be wishing her a full and speedy recovery.”

“Hoping she has a speedy and complete recovery,” added Home Secretary and Braintree MP James Cleverly.

Witham MP Dame Priti Patel said: “Sending Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales my best wishes for a healthy and blessed recovery.

“The Princess of Wales is a dutiful public servant and a wonderful mother.

“I know with the support of her family and the country she will get well soon.”

Prince William and Kate paid a visit Essex in 2018, coming to Basildon Sporting Village.

Greeting - Kate Middleton being welcome to Basildon in 2018 (Image: Press Association)

Crowds lined up to meet the former Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and residents have now sent their support to the Princess following her announcement.

Linda Wichelow said: “Get well soon. You are a wonderful mother to your beautiful children and our future Queen.

“Sending love to you and your family.”

“With love and prayers for your successful treatment Kate,” added Ann Wilkinson.

It is not known how long Kate will be receiving treatment but it is understood she may be keen to attend events as and when she feels able to, in line with medical advice, although this will not indicate a return to full-time duties.