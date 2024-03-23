The force is appealing for witnesses and information following a burglary in North Road earlier this month.

The incident was reported to have taken place at a property overnight between Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10, when access was gained to the rear of the property and a quantity of jewellery was taken.

Now, police are investigating the incident and have issued an appeal.

A spokesman said: “If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.”

Reports can be made on the Essex Police website or by using the online Live Chat service.

Alternatively, you can call the force on 101.

Anyone looking to make an anonymous report can contact independent charity on Twitter at @CrimestoppersUK by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

Reports should quote crime reference 42/38806/24.