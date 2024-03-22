Concerns grow over the welfare of a missing man from Clacton.
Essex Police are asking for help to find 39-year-old Lee Mayes, who was reported missing today, Friday, March 22.
Officers are carrying out enquiries to try to find him.
Lee is described as 5ft 4ins tall and was wearing a grey Nike tracksuit the last time he was seen.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident 632 of March 22.
