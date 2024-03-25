Essex Pedal Power celebrated the giveaway of their 1000th bike to the people of Clacton and Jaywick.

The free orange bikes aim to help people get active, find employment and visit family and friends.

On March 20, the huge milestone was celebrated with cake, music and refreshments at the Coppins Community Centre in Maldon Way, Clacton.

Volunteers, organisations, community representatives and councillors, including Mick Barry and Gina Placey, attended the joyous event.

Gina Placey, cabinet member for Partnerships, said: “We’ve seen the health index go up in Tendring by 4.7 per cent, so it’s clear that Essex Pedal Power is making a huge difference to residents health and wellbeing.

“In terms of employability, we are seeing bikes at the Town Hall and many people are using them to get to work at the Diagnostics Hub at Clacton Hospital, which is wonderful.”

Rosie-Roella Kevlin, Essex Pedal Power Clacton and Jaywick Sands coordinator said: “We were so pleased to celebrate our 1000th bike giveaway with our amazing cycling community. The event was a great success with so many people turning up for one of our recognisable orange bikes.

"Along with our Pride of Tendring Award, this has been an unbelievable achievement for Essex Pedal Power in Clacton and Jaywick Sands, and we owe it all to our team, volunteers, stakeholders and most importantly our community.

"We look forward to giving away more bikes to the community throughout the year and empowering them to get active, find employment, travel to work and make new friends within our incredible community."

The project launched in June 2021 and is a partnership between Active Essex Local Delivery Pilot, Essex County Council, Tendring Council, the CVST and many others.

Ian Davidson, chief executive of Tendring Council, said: “Essex Pedal Power has been a shining success as a catalyst for change, helping people to improve their health through activity, access to work, and through socialisation too.”

More bikes are still available, and the project is looking forward to celebrating its third anniversary in June.