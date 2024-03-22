A SOCIAL media star with millions of followers paid a visit to a much-loved north Essex venue.
Miles Laflin, better known as Thep00lguy on TikTok, stopped by Clacton Pier.
Laflin has nearly 15 million followers on the popular online video service, after he shot to fame showing off his cleaning swimming pools.
He has visited celebrity homes, schools and more as his popularity has continued to grow.
The Pier, which shared the special visit on social media, said the social media star and his team were helping to prepare the log flume.
Pictures shared also show Laflin and his team enjoying some time on the pier playing basketball and riding the go-karts.
The post said it was “brilliant” to have them visit and teased some news coming soon.
It reads: “A brilliant couple of days hanging out with Thep00lguy, @poolboybanners, @poolbrochucks and their team helping get our log flume Summer ready for you all.
“Thank you, guys, for your hard work.
“Stay tuned for some epic content coming soon.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here