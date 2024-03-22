Miles Laflin, better known as Thep00lguy on TikTok, stopped by Clacton Pier.

Laflin has nearly 15 million followers on the popular online video service, after he shot to fame showing off his cleaning swimming pools.

He has visited celebrity homes, schools and more as his popularity has continued to grow.

Thep00lguy and his team helped get the log flume ready for summer (Image: Clacton Pier)

The Pier, which shared the special visit on social media, said the social media star and his team were helping to prepare the log flume.

Pictures shared also show Laflin and his team enjoying some time on the pier playing basketball and riding the go-karts.

The post said it was “brilliant” to have them visit and teased some news coming soon.

TikTok star Thep00lguy enjoying some basketball on the pier (Image: Clacton Pier)

It reads: “A brilliant couple of days hanging out with Thep00lguy, @poolboybanners, @poolbrochucks and their team helping get our log flume Summer ready for you all.

“Thank you, guys, for your hard work.

“Stay tuned for some epic content coming soon.”