Headlining the annual theatre spectacle will be Irving Berlin’s Wild West extravaganza musical ‘Annie Go Get Your Gun’, with show-stopping hits such as ‘There’s No Business Like Show Business’ and ‘Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better)’.

The musical will be running from August 20 to September 1 inside the big top tent.

Next to the musical, six additional plays will be shown at the McGrigor Hall in Fourth Avenue in the course of six weeks.

Inspired by the Olympic Fever, beginning on July 5, a unique stage adaption of ‘Chariots of Fire’ by Peter Quilter will run from July 16 to 20.

Following this, Terence Rattigan’s nail-biting drama ‘The Winslow Boy’ will follow July 23 to 27.

Between July 30 and August 3, theatre lovers can enjoy a double bill Constellations, The Olivier Award-winning West End hit by Nick Payne, partnered up with Tim Witnall’s ‘The Sociable Plover’.

The bittersweet portrait of TV chef Fanny Craddock’s final days at the BBC in ‘Fanny’s Burning’ by Anton Burge will be performed from August 6 to 10 and ‘Noises Off’ by Michael Frayn will conclude the season between August 13 to 17.

Producer and artistic director, Clive Brill, said: “2024 is set to be a smash hit year at Frinton Summer Theatre.

“Once again, visitors can expect a red-hot cast list for all of our shows as we bring some of the best talent from the West End to our favourite corner of the Essex coast.

“As well as incredible sets, show-stopping performances and fabulous full houses, Frinton Summer Theatre is also well known for some exciting surprises.

“Last year we were thrilled to welcome Brian Cox for An Evening With… and already rumours abound of a superstar appearance this season. Watch this space.”

Tickets to performances at the McGrigor Hall will be £20-27, and tickets for the musical will be £40-45, with under 16s at half price for the matinee show.

Priority sale starts April 9, with the general sale starting shortly after on April 13.