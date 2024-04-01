The pantomime adaptation of the Brothers Grimm classic tale will be staged by a new provider to the Princes Theatre, Liverpool-based Shone Productions.

After a series of interviews and presentations, Shone Productions will provide the next three years of pantos at the venue.

Cast - The cast of the previous Snow White panto at the Princes Theatre, in 2019 (Image: Newsquest)

As well as the standard performances of the pantomime, there will once again be a relaxed performance – with minimal effects and flexibility for audience members to move around – for those who may find the full production overwhelming.

In addition, for the first time at the Princes Theatre, there will be for one night only a saucier adult version of the production.

Mick Barry, TDC Cabinet Member for Leisure and Public Realm, encouraged people to book their tickets now.

He said: “Shone Productions has a fantastic track record and I cannot Performance - The pantomime's poster (Image: Princes Theatre)wait to see their adaptation of Snow White complete with professional cast, scenery, special effects and costumes – so don’t delay and buy your tickets now.

“I am especially pleased we will continue to provide a relaxed performance, designed to reduce anxiety – and also am intrigued by the integrated adult performance adding an innuendo-laden twist to the traditional story we all know so well.

"Adult panto, with unbounded innuendo, is becoming increasingly popular and so this is a welcome addition to our panto offer.”

James Shone, of Shone Productions, said he is excited to be able to put on a professional pantomime for the people of Clacton.

James said: “I am thrilled to be working with the Princes Theatre and cannot wait to bring our version of Snow White to the people of Essex.

“There will be more exciting announcements to follow throughout the year.”

Tickets are available from the Princes Theatre website at www.princestheatre.co.uk or by calling the Box Office on 01255 686633 (Option 1).