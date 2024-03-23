Wetherspoons is an incredibly popular pub chain throughout the UK, with 15 of them being found in Essex.
If you fancy visiting any of them you might get peace of mind knowing what their standards of cleanliness are.
Thanks to the Food Standards Agency (FSA) we get to see what each of the hygiene ratings is for all the Wetherspoons pubs.
The inspections are carried out by the local authority and findings are updated on the FSA website whenever there is a new inspection conducted by the council.
What the ratings mean
There are six different ratings that a venue can be awarded from 0 to 5.
5 - Hygiene standards are very good
4 – Hygiene standards are good
3 – Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – Some improvement is necessary
1 – Major improvement is necessary
0 – Urgent improvement is required
What are the hygiene ratings of the Essex Wetherspoons?
The William Aylmer, Harlow
Rating: 5
Last inspected: January 24, 2024
The Blue Boar, Billericay
Rating: 5
Last inspected: July 4, 2023
The Dairyman, Brentwood
Rating: 5
Last inspected: April 11, 2023
Ivory Peg, Chelmsford
Rating: 5
Last inspected: May 13, 2022
The Roebuck, Rayleigh
Rating: 5
Last inspected: February 14, 2019
Moon and Starfish, Clacton
Rating: 4
Last inspected: December 4, 2023
The Temeraire, Saffron Walden
Rating: 5
Last inspected: August 1, 2023
The Last Post, Southend
Rating: 5
Last inspected: September 13, 2023
The Elms, Leigh-on-Sea
Rating: 5
Last inspected: December 5, 2023
The Parsons Barn, Shoeburyness
Rating: 5
Last inspected: October 24, 2023
The Rose and Crown, Maldon
Rating: 5
Last inspected: September 29, 2023
The Bottle Kiln, Dovercourt
Rating: 5
Last inspected: June 10, 2022
Recommended reading:
- Good Beer Guide 2024: Best pubs in Essex listed
- ‘Like coming home’: Family-run south Essex pub welcomes visitors from all over county
- Colchester's best pubs and clubs in 2024 according to TripAdvisor
The Playhouse, Colchester
Rating: 5
Last inspected: August 2, 2023
The Picture Palace, Braintree
Rating: 5
Last inspected: July 17, 2023
The Battesford Court, Witham
Rating: 5
Last inspected: October 4, 2022
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here