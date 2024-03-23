With the weather warming up and flowers coming into bloom walkers should be able to enjoy wonderful sights along these trails

Whether you’re in the north, centre or south of the county you’ll be spoilt for choice if you want to try one out.

6 of the best places for spring walks in Essex

Colchester

Colchester has plenty of nature reserves, country parks and woods to explore (Image: All Trails/Ceara Rooney)

Colchester is a large city that has plenty of nature reserves, country parks and woods to explore which makes it great for a spring walk.

One example people could go on is the Colchester Circular, which can be found on the All Trails website here.

It is a 17.9km walk which should take around four hours to complete, and takes in places such as High Wood Country Park, Salary Brook Cycle Route, the River Colne, Nicholl's Grove, Abbey Field, Hilly Fields Local Nature Reserve, and Cymbeline Meadows.

Southend

Southend has plenty of marshland and views over the water (Image: All Trails/Megan Smith)

The Southend area has plenty of great options for spring walks with lots of marshland, nature reserves and views over the water.

One example of their walks is the Barlinghall and Potton Creek Circular, which can be found on the All Trails website here.

It is just over 10km in length and should take a person around two hours to complete.

The website adds: "This is a great trail for bird watching and taking in the views over the water as you make your way beside the river and along the farmlands."

Braintree

Braintree has plenty of woodland and fields nearby to take in on a spring walk (Image: All Trails/John Scott)

If you want a spring walk with woodland and great fields to view then Braintree has a couple of options.

One of these is the 'Flitch Way from Station Road' walk which can be found on All Trails here.

This out-and-back trail is just over 7km in length and should take around an hour and a half to complete.

The website adds: "Enjoy this gentle, family-friendly trail following the disused railway line that operated between the 1860s and 1970s and runs through the countryside where you can keep an eye out for wildlife and listen out for birdsong."

Woodham Ferrers

The Woodham Ferrers area has plenty of countryside to explore (Image: All Trails/Clare Jennings)

The Woodham Ferrers area has plenty of countryside to explore, so it would be a great spot to go to for a refreshing spring walk.

Examples include the 12km Bicknacre Circular, which is described as a "lovely countryside walk along quiet lanes, paths and bridleways" by All Trails.

Elsewhere, there is also the Purleigh Circular which starts and ends at The Bell Pub where you can enjoy refreshment afterwards.

This relatively easy 5.5km trail should only take an hour and 15 minutes to complete, according to All Trails.

Basildon

Basildon has plenty of nearby green space to explore (Image: All Trails/Lily Houlden)

Basildon is a town with a large amount of green space in the surrounding areas, making it a decent option to find a spring walk.

One example is the Wesley Heights and Northlands Wood Circular, which is just under 10km long and should take two and a half hours to complete.

All Trails says: "Enjoy this lovely varied trail taking you through a mix of farmlands and woodlands near Basildon including Westley Heights, Martinhole Woods, Northlands Wood, and The Park."

Clacton

Clacton is a decent option for a spring walk if you want a view of the sea, which is demonstrated by the Clacton Heritage trail on the All Trails website here.

This 5km out-and-back trail along the seafront is considered to be a nice and easy walk that will take around an hour to complete.

The website adds: "You will pass the beaches that are worthy of a walk about any time of year, especially for those who live far from the sea.

"Take a walk around the pier too and explore some of the activities and food options. Walk as far along the promenade as you want then turn back and follow the same route back."