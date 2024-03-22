Essex Police officers have arrested a 62-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after a serious assault in Old Road, Clacton.

The incident happened at 3am this morning before a man in his 30s had to be taken to hospital after sustaining stab wounds.

After attending the scene, police officers put a cordon in place near a petrol station in Old Road while they gathered evidence.

One resident, who was on her way to a dental appointment when she noticed the police cordon, has been left shocked after hearing of the attack.

Scene - Police vehicles in Old Road, where the assault happened (Image: Public)

She said: "When I saw police cars and police tape around the petrol station I knew something serious must have happened and it was quite unsettling to see but I hadn't heard anything.

"It is really awful though to now hear someone has been attacked like this and all I can see is I hope they recover from this.

"Clacton gets a bad rap but I have lived here for more than 20 years and it can be a really nice place with nice people. But incidents like this obviously do not help its cause."

According to Essex Police, the victim's condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We have arrested a 62-year-old man on suspicion of GBH following a serious assault shortly before 3am on Friday March 22, in Old Road, Clacton.

"A man, in his 30s, sustained a stab wound and was taken to hospital – his condition is not thought to be life-threatening."

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 2.53am with reports of a person with stab wounds in Old Road, Clacton.

"We sent an ambulance and an ambulance officer vehicle.

"One person was taken to hospital for further care."