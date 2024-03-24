The Home Office and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has revealed the latest figures for asylum seekers in the UK.

The data breaks down local authority statistics for individuals on the Homes for Ukraine scheme, those under the Afghan resettlement Programme, and asylum seekers receiving support.

The latest numbers show immigration groups, by Region and Devolved Administration, as of December 31, 2023.

Across England, 276,737 asylum seekers were being supported.

In the Colchester and Tendring areas, this was 666 and 314 respectively, totalling 980 in the northern region of Essex.

The number of people being helped by the Homes for Ukraine scheme in Colchester has risen (Image: N/A)

In Colchester, there were 337 people on the Homes for Ukraine scheme, 265 under the Afghan resettlement Programme and 335 asylum seekers receiving support.

In Tendring, these were 170, 15 and 129.

In comparison to previous data as of the end of September, the number of people being helped by the Homes for Ukraine scheme in Colchester was up from 318, with the other two remaining the same.

Tendring had eight more on the Homes for Ukraine scheme, going from 162 to 170, the same under the Afghan resettlement Programme and a larger leap of asylum seekers receiving support, rising from 102 in September to 129 in December.

Colchester Council said it “works closely with a network of organisations to ensure everyone receives the help they need”.

This includes partnering with Colchester Borough Homes to hold weekly meetings to assist refugees and asylum seekers in finding more permanent housing solutions and collaborating with both Essex Integration and RAMA - Refugee, Asylum Seeker and Migrant Action.

Colchester Council said it is committed to supporting refugees, asylum seekers, and those seeking sanctuary (Image: Newsquest)

A spokesman for Colchester Council said: “As a city of sanctuary, we are committed to supporting refugees, asylum seekers, and those seeking sanctuary in our city.

“These groups provide vital assistance to refugees, asylum seekers, those on the Homes for Ukraine scheme, and people from Hong Kong arriving under the British Nationals Overseas scheme.

“We also strive to support other voluntary sector groups that work tirelessly with these vulnerable communities, including Bridgeway Mission, BOAZ Project, the local foodbank, CAST, and the mosque.

“Colchester Council is proud to help provide a welcoming and supportive place for those seeking refuge.

“We are committed to working alongside our partners to ensure everyone feels safe and has the resources they need to build a new life here.”

Tendring Council leader Mark Stephenson added: “We work closely with our partners in the public and voluntary sector to support those in need, such as in the Homes for Ukraine scheme and the relocation of Afghan nationals.

“This extends to supporting, where we can, people who are placed here by the government.”