This year will see a changed approach with increased Beach Patrol coverage along Frinton and Walton, the Princes Esplanade in Walton, and the East side of Clacton Pier.

These are part of the existing coverage provided in Brightlingsea, Dovercourt Bay, Frinton, Walton, and Clacton.

The changes are among the recommendations made following a review of the service by the Royal Life Saving Society, and Tendring Council is putting in place some short-term measures while it considers the wider feedback.

Team - Some of the Beach Patrol members (Image: Tendring Council)

Due to the Easter holidays being early this year, Beach Patrol will not begin operations until the Whitsun Bank Holiday weekend, the start of school’s summer half-term break.

This allows the team more time for training and preparations for what is hoped will be a busy summer along the Essex Sunshine Coast.

Mick Barry, Tendring Council cabinet member for leisure and public realm, stressed the importance of people taking care of and respecting the water, even with Beach Patrol in place.

Mick said: “Our Beach Patrol teams do amazing work every year, giving advice and guidance, first aid, and also helping to rescue those who get into difficulty.

“Keep an eye out on the jobs page on the Tendring Council website as vacancies sometimes come up to work in this fascinating team; if you’re interested check out the roles."

Busy - Clacton Beach very busy last year (Image: Newsquest)

He continued: “The Essex Sunshine Coast is a beautiful place, but like every coastline can be risky if not treated with respect, so please be careful.

"Beach Patrol is not an emergency service and if you see someone in difficulty please dial 999 and ask for Coastguard.”

Residents and visitors are also reminded to obey basic safety rules when visiting the coastline.

The advice is as follows: