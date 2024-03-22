Essex Police is appealing for the public's help to find Charlie Storkey who is wanted in connection with an ongoing assault investigation.

The probe was launched after the force received reports of a serious assault at playing fields off Pathfields Road in Clacton on March 8.

The 19-year-old is described as a mixed-race man of a slim build with blue eyes.

He has connections across Clacton, particularly around Clacton Leisure Centre and Clacton seafront as well as St Oysth, a spokesman for the force said.

He added: “If you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact us quoting reference number 42EY/1092/22.”

Reports can be made at essex.police.uk or by calling 101. Anonymous reports can be made by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.