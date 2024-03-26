The scheme, which launched in 2019, aims to help fulfil a five-year, £1 million ambition of planting 375,000 trees in Essex by 2025.

Jointly run by Essex County Council’s Forest Initiative and The Big Green Internet, the initiative is already 125,000 trees ahead of schedule.

In recognition of the great progress the project's Weeley site is making, it was recently visited by Chancellor of Essex, councillor Chris Whitbread, deputy cabinet member, councillor Holly Whitbread, and councillor Peter Schwier.

Mr Schwier said: “The Essex Forest Initiative is making fantastic progress in planting trees across Essex.

“Sites like these in Weeley demonstrate how important tree planting is for making Essex resilient against the effects of climate change.

"Planting wildlife corridors is a great initiative as they offer save passages for wildlife to move around Essex, whilst also providing shelter and food.”

By the end of 2025, it's hoped 500,000 trees will have taken root thanks to the initiative, which has secured £3.6 million of external funding.

This tree planting venture also engages a team of youths with special educational needs to plant trees, imparting transferable skills and offering a chance to gain qualifications.

As part of the campaign, The Big Green Internet is striving to have 200,000 trees and 'whips' - young tree-shoots - in the ground by mid-April 2024.

Sitting within the Essex Climate Focus Area, Weeley is part and parcel of a county-wide commitment to combating climate change, while promoting biodiversity.

This includes a commitment to rapidly pioneer sustainable land stewardship across almost a third of the county, which encompasses the Blackwater and River Colne catchment area.