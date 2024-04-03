Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST) colleagues Becky Dowling, Shirley Barrell, Fran Warren, and Tracy Lawrie took part in a challenge to complete 58 Miles for in February.

Walking a total of 642 miles, they more than doubled their target by walking, jogging, and cycling over the course of one month to raise awareness and money for the mental health charity.

Donations - Shirley Barrell putting her donations from MIND into one collection (Image: CVST)

Becky, CVST’s physical activity co-ordinator, said: “When I saw this challenge, I thought it was a great way to raise awareness of mental health as well as giving us all a push to be more active.

“In our jobs we know how being active can be really beneficial for mental wellbeing so what a great way to both promote being physically active and support such a good cause.”

Karen Mitchell, head of income and engagement at Mid and North East Essex Mind, said: “We are so grateful to Shirley and Becky for their fantastic efforts to raise funds for her local Mind, Mid and North East Essex Mind which will ensure funds support mental health services in our local communities.”

To find out more about CVST’s activities visit www.cvstendring.org.uk or call 01255 425692.