Easter is full of delicious treats and amazing decorations for humans, but many do not realise which items can be toxic for dogs.

Simon Crawshaw, owner of Hilltop Pet Food, explains some of the ones to watch out for.

Natura; - Samantha Osborne, a worker at Hilltop Pet Food, and the natural products they sell (Image: Hilltop Pet Food)

Simon, 57, said: "It is actually quite a long list, but the main ones to watch out for at Easter would be chocolate, as many owners already know.

"It can cause serious problems in dogs even in small amounts so should be avoided."

Another one to watch out for is the traditional treat of hot cross buns.

He added: "Hot cross buns have raisins, sultanas and orange peels, which can cause kidney failure in dogs."

Rolls - Hot cross buns (Image: Newsquest)

Not so much a tasty treat, but a floral decoration, daffodils can also cause problems.

He said: "Every plant in the daffodil family is toxic at varying levels.

"Dogs can drink water out of a jug of daffodils which can cause the dog to suffer from convulsions."

Petals - Yellow daffodils (Image: Pixabay)

Some loving dog owners may want to feed their furry friend a special seasonal treat, which Simon, however, advises.

He said: "Some companies make dog-safe Easter-shaped cookies and dog-friendly chocolate Easter eggs.

"However, the dog doesn't care and I think the best thing you can give your dog is a healthy natural treat that is tuned to the size of the dog.

"For example, dried rabbit ears could be a good alternative."

Hilltop Pet Food provides natural food with no processed ingredients.