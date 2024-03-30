Mobile phone insurance experts, Loveit Coverit, analysed Essex police data spanning from January 2023 to 2024, uncovering the regions within Essex most susceptible to phone theft.

On that list, Tendring District has come in as one of the places where it is least likely to get your phone stolen, coming in at 4th safest.

The area recorded 42 out of 59 thefts as phone thefts in 2023 and 2024, making the phone theft rate per 10,000 residents 2.84.

Listed - The Essex places where it is least likely to get your phone stolen (Image: Loveit Coverit)

At the top of the list for the safety of mobile devices is the town of Maldon.

The phone theft rate per 10,000 residents is 0.91 and there were only eight reported thefts from individuals between January 2023 and 2024.

At the other end of the spectrum, the place most likely to get your phone stolen is Harlow.

Listed - The Essex places where it is most likely to get your phone stolen (Image: Loveit Coverit)

Loveit Coverit estimates a staggering 84 instances of phone theft within this area alone, equating to approximately 9 thefts per 10,000 residents.

Second on the list of most unsafe Essex areas for mobile devices is Basildon.

The town's police data shows 81 out of 115 thefts were of stolen phones, causing the town to have a 6.99 theft rate per 10,000 residents.

To put these figures in perspective, the average phone theft rate for the whole of Essex is 4.2 per 10,000 residents.