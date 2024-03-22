These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, March 22 to Sunday, March 24.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, March 22

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 16 and 13 from 8pm to 5am for reconstruction/renewal works.

Also on the Southbound way, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 29 and an entry slip road closure for Crown Interchange from Old Ipswich Road, which are both from 9pm to 5am.

Meanwhile, on the Northbound way, there will be exit slip road closures at Junction 14 and 15 between 5am and 9pm and a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 11pm to 5.30am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 25 and 27 from 11pm and 5.30am for tunnel works.

As part of the same works entry slip road closures at Junction 25 and 26 will be shut at the same time.

Alongside this on the clockwise way, there will be a carriageway closure from Junction 29 to 30 plus an entry slip road closure at Junction 29.

This will take place between 11pm and 6am for resurfacing works.

Elsewhere, on the anti-clockwise way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 25 and 23 for NEAR temporary assets enabling works from 11pm to 6am.

As part of this, there will be entry and exit slip road closures at Junction 24 and an exit slip road closure at Junction 23.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, March 23

A12

On the Northbound way, there will be exit slip road closures at Junction 14 and 15 between 5am and 9pm and a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 28B between 8pm and 5am for wide load movement.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, March 24

A12

On the Northbound way, there will be exit slip road closures at Junction 14 and 15 between 5am and 9pm and a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

Meanwhile, on the A282 Southbound way there will be an A2 eastbound link road closure for surface works from 10.30pm to 6am.

M25

There are no closures listed for the Essex M25 junctions on this day.