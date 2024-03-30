Format Music, in High Street, Walton, is organising its second giveaway event for music lovers to get their hands on free music.

The business has been run by brothers Paul and Lee Phelps since 1990, but they only decided to open up a physical location a few years ago.

Format started as a collector's shop for vinyl and collectors' music and counts around 250,000 records in stock.

As in every business, some records sell better than others, and those not being sold take up stock space, owner Paul Phelps said.

“We do find that some of the discs don’t sell as well. We decided to give a few away and combine it with a fundraiser for the Naze Protection Society.

“It is mainly 60s and 70s music and contemplation albums, which do not sell that much, but we will also have jukebox records, cassettes and CDs.”

While records are free, donations for the Naze Protection Society, a “worthy, local cause” are welcome.

The treasure hunt for music lovers will take place on March 30, starting at 10.30am and homemade cupcakes await.