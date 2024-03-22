The Naze Tower, in Old Hall Lane, is full of history and secrets to uncover, ranging from its use by the military in the First World War and its time as a radar tower in the Second World War.

It will be reopening on March 28 as the months begin to get warmer.

All five floors of the historic venue will be open to visitors every day from 10am until 5pm.

A spokesperson for the Naze Tower said: "Come along and see the glorious art on show - there are 23 artists from East Anglia over 5 floors.

"Take in the stunning views from the top and find out about the fascinating history of the Tower and the Naze in our museum and interpretation room.

"Finish this off with lunch, cake, barista coffee from our café or even an ice cream if the weather behaves."

The 86ft tall landmark dates back to 1720, when it was built as a navigation mark for ships sailing in and out of the busy port of Harwich.

The tower will close again for the winter on November 3, giving visitors eight months to enjoy the attraction's events.

For more information go to nazetower.co.uk.