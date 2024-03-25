Scott Dewing began his career DJing in Clacton bars and pubs before he made it to the big leagues performing in London, Route Nightclub, Slug & Lettuce and Silk Road.

He will be playing a huge homecoming show at the St Osyth Priory with lots of other talented singers and DJs he has met throughout his 20 years of DJing.

The Priory will be full of light and music for a fun-filled night on April 12

Scott said: "I’ll be bringing together some of the best live performers I’ve worked with over the years.

"Anyone is welcome to join us and immerse themselves in the atmosphere we regularly create at weddings.

"It has also been created as the perfect opportunity for those getting married to experience how their own wedding could look, with the atmosphere DJ Scott Dewing + Friends is able to generate."

Singer Yazmin Wood will be kicking off the show at 7pm, followed by MK Magic will be making his way around wowing the crowd.

DJ Scott will begin his set at 8pm and will be joined by Jonny On Sax, Saskia On Sax, Dan Rawley and Mister Shed.

Sean Smyth will be on sound and visuals and the action will be captured by Steve Hood and Helen Kirkman.

Scott is now a well-known wedding DJ, who attends 100 weddings a year, on average.

Scott continued: "I grew up in St. Osyth and have watched the Priory renovation over the last 20 years, so to be hosting my own event here is very exciting!

"The Priory is a stunning venue and features a team that’s not only well experienced in the industry but, also very passionate about exceeding your expectations on your big day.

"I know the Priory are looking forward to welcoming lots of new faces and demonstrating exactly how they’ll be catering for your own special events moving forward."

To buy tickets go to djscottdewing.co.uk/djscottdewing-friends.