The Story of Guitar Heroes will be paying homage to the most influential and iconic guitarists from the past 70 years on April 6.

World-class musicians and state-of-the-art video projections take audiences through five decades of iconic music that will be performed at the West Cliff Theatre.

The story begins in the 1950s rock and roll era.

More than 30 authentic guitars are used during the show, capturing the unique sound of each guitarist with incredible accuracy.

The show begins at 7.30pm and the run-time is expected to be two hours and 35 minutes, including an interview.

Rock fans can expect classic hits from legends including Hank Marvin, Chuck Berry, Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, Brian May, Jimmy Page, Mark Knopfler, Van Halen, Slash and others.

Jennifer Batten, the guitarist for Michael Jackson and Jeff Beck, said: "This is a great show for guitar players and music fans in general."

Tickets are £26.

For more information and to buy tickets go to westcliffclacton.co.uk/livemusic.